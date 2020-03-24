One more test positive in Kashmir

Srinagar: One more person, a 22-year-old, has tested positive in Kashmir for coronavirus, taking the number of covid-19 patients to seven in Jammu and Kashmir.

A senior doctor at SKIMS told GNS test sample of one person, admitted in GMC Baramulla, came out to be positive.

“His sample had been sent to SKIMS for test and it came out to be positive,” the doctor said, adding, “The patient is said to have come from outside J&K three days ago.”

Earlier, in the day two people, who had arrived from Saudi Arabia and New Delhi recently, tested positive for COVID-19.

As of now, four persons have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kashmir Valley while the tally of such patients in the entire J&K has gone up to 7. Three cases were reported from Jammu earlier this month. The government informed that one among the patients has recovered.