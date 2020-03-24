Offer prayers at home: Srinagar Jamia Masjid Auqaf to people

Srinagar: In the light of Islamic teachings and as is a precedent in Islamic history during such times , Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar has appealed people to offer prayers at home amid the Covid-19 outbreak. The Anjuman has already suspended all congregational prayers at Jama Masjid Srinagar for the time being

In a statement, it said as the world battles Covid 19, Muslim communities around the globe like others, are also carefully considering how best to continue with our religious activities, while trying to minimise the spread of the virus.

“With the increasing rate of transmission, the number of deaths, and limited medical facilities available , all Islamic scholarly and medical advice points towards the curtailment of social contact as the key towards reducing the spread,” it said.

“Hence, it is our public duty as Muslims to protect one another from harm, and it is evident the most effective way to do this now is to avoid social contact as much as possible. This includes in all walks of life, whether social, work or the mosques. It has become imperative that this extraordinary step is taken to ensure the safety and well being of all as is being done in many Muslim countries.”

The Auqaf on behalf of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who continues to be under house arrest , urgently requests people to undertake these measures needed in such unprecedented times and put trust in Allah and his mercy and pray for the safety and protection of mankind in this grave crisis.

