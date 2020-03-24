Modi announces 21-day nationwide lockdown to combat coronavirus

New Delhi: Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that this is necessary for a decisive battle against the coronavirus outbreak.

In his second address to the nation on the pandemic raging across much of the world, Modi said the decision will have an economic cost but saving people’s lives is of the paramount interest to his government.

“If we don’t handle these 21 days well, then our country, your family will go backwards by 21 years,” he said.

There will be complete bar on people from stepping outsides their homes, he said and even folded his hands to emphasise his request to citizens to adhere to the call.

Experts and the experience of countries fighting the deadly virus make it clear that the social distancing is the only way to combat the disease, he asserted.