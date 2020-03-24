Former CM Omar Abdullah being released today

Srinagar: The government on Tuesday revoked detention order of former chief minister Omar Abdullah after more than seven months.

Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal confirmed it saying “Govt issues orders revoking detention of Shri Omar Abdullah”.

The NC Vice President was arrested on August 5 last year along with his dozens of politicians when government of India abrogated Article 370. Since then, he was held at Hari Niwas.

His release order was issued after charges under the Public Safety Act (PSA), slapped on him in February, were revoked.

Abdullah, who turned 50 on March 10, had spent 232 days in custody.

The National Conference leader was initially detained under preventive custody and later slapped with the PSA on February 5.