Follow shutdown in letter & spirit, Div Com appeals

SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole on Monday appealed to people to follow the shutdown across the Valley in letter and spirit till March 31.

Addressing the media, Pole said that the government has ordered closure of all establishments and services, except essential commodities, throughout Kashmir till March 31 in a bid to prevent spread of coronavirus. He asked people not to venture out except for emergency purposes. Only a single person should go to market to buy groceries or essential commodities and return home quickly, he said.

He said that people should avoid social gatherings. Five or more persons will not be allowed to venture out unnecessarily and violators will be dealt with strictly as per relevant section of law.

The Div Com urged people to follow advisories issued by the Health Department to stay safe and to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print