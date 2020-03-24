DC Srinagar asks for non government doctors, paramedics to volunteer for medical services

Srinagar: The Srinagar administration has called for volunteers (non government doctors and paramedics) who wish to work along with doctors and medical staff for community services.

District magistrate Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary tweeted, “Non-Govt Doctors and Paramedics who may wish to volunteer for community services along with our outstanding doc colleagues in pry healthcare & surveillance may join District Disaster Management Authority. [email protected]”

In another tweet he announced receiving at least 36 emails from

volunteers within five minutes.

