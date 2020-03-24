Daily Bulletin on Covid-19: No new cases

JAMMU: The J&K government on Monday informed that 4,329 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance and, so far, only four cases have tested positive in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel coronavirus (COVID-19), 2,916 persons have been kept under home quarantine while as 50 are in hospital quarantine.

Persons who are under home surveillance stand at 878 while as 485 persons have completed their 28-day surveillance period, it said.

The Bulletin further said that 256 samples have been sent for testing of which 231 tested as negative while as 21 reports are awaited.

The advisory urged public to stay at home to slow the spread of Covid-19 and advised people not to venture out unless it is absolutely essential.

A large number of students and travellers, according to the advisory, have returned to J&K, but “some of the travellers/ students have not provided correct travel history in self-declaration formats that were provided to them at designated Help Desk Counters at port of entry in the UT.”

“Such travellers must therefore report their travel history to local health authorities/ Covid-19 helpline numbers and undergo self-imposed home quarantine for a period of 14 days from the date of their arrival. This is in the interest of their health, their family members, neighbours and public in general,” the advisory said.

Furthermore, the advisory appealed to family members, neighbours and general public to bring such cases to the notice of the authorities, so that necessary measures in the interest of public health can be taken by the government.

Toll-free national helpline number 1075 for support, guidance, and response to health related queries on Covid-19 has been established, the advisory said. It said that Jammu & Kashmir Covid-19 Helpline 0191-2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (for Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581(for Kashmir Division) have also been established.

On the implementation of Social Distancing measures, the advisory said that it includes remaining out of crowded settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible.

“Public in general is therefore advised to avoid un-necessary travel & use of public transport; avoid crowded places and large gatherings, do not spit in public. People must take basic precautions for personal hygiene; frequent hand washing with soap & water; and observing coughing & sneezing etiquettes,” reads the advisory.

It said that public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time. People are also urged to rely only on the information released by the government in this regard through the daily media bulletin to print & electronic media. People are advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

