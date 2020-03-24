Coronavirus: GMC Jammu and associated hospitals to suspend OPD services from March 25

Jammu: Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday ordered suspension of Out Patient Department (OPD) services at Government Medical College (GMC) and its associated hospitals from March 25 till further orders.

However, the emergency services would continue, an official release said.

“Pursuant to existing COVID-19 situation and to prevent the spread of coronavirus, optimize diversion of available manpower and material resources for the care and treatment of suspected or confirmed patients of COVID-19 diseases, it was decided that the OPD services at GMC and its associated hospitals shall remain suspended with effect from March 25 till further orders,” the release said.

The GMC administration has appealed to the general public of Jammu division to stop visits to OPD at GMC and its associated hospital and requested to consult telephonically from the list of doctors available on the website.

“The telephone consultation time shall remain within 10:30 am to 4:30 pm. The doctor attending the telephonic OPD were asked to follow all medical code of ethics and prescribe drugs in generic name with preservation of possible record of each telephonically consultation,” it said.

The release said all the Heads Of Departments were directed to furnish the office telephonic duty roster of consultant with their phone numbers to provide mandatory telephonic consultation services during OPD hours.

“Services shall not be valid for medico legal purposes,” the release said.