Budgam: District Development Commissioner, Budgam Tariq Hussain Ganai on Tuesday instructed all Banks operating in Budgam District to observe working hours from 11.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m. from March 25 to March 31st, 2020.

According to him, the working time have been curtailed to 3 hours to prevent spread of Coronavirus infection.

” The operation of banks is an essential service for cash deposits, withdrawals, clearing of cheques, remittances and Government transactions,” He said