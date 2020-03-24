Advisor Khan inspects Covid-19 screening centres

SRINAGAR: Baseer Ahmad Khan, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor and overall in-charge of coronavirus control efforts in Kashmir, on Monday inspected various Covid-19 screening centres at Zig, Jawahar Tunnel, Toll Post Lower Munda, and Emergency Hospital Qazigund.

The Advisor directed to ensure 100 percent screening of all passengers and travellers. He said that two more screening centres shall be established at the Toll Post to ensure hassle-free screening of the passengers.

He also directed for ensuring smooth movement of various vehicles through the designated screening centres.

The Advisor was informed that District Administration Anantnag has put 50 students who arrived from Bangladesh in quarantine at Pahalgam after screening under medical surveillance as a precautionary measure.

