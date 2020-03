Srinagar: The government on Monday ordered that treasuries will remain open in Jammu and Kashmir from March 24 till 31.

This, the order, said would exclude two holidays on March 25 and 29 ahead of closure of financial year.

“The last date for receipt of claims in the treasuries shall be March 30 till 4pm,” it added.

The order comes amid the government’s decision to only allow essential services to work amid the Covid-19 outbreak.