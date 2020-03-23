Janata Curfew strictly enforced in Kashmir

Srinagar:A stricter curfew was imposed across Kashmir on Sunday to ensure people stay indoors as part of the nationwide Janata Curfew called for by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While for the past three days restrictions under Sec 144 CrPC had been imposed in most areas of the valley, the restrictions witnessed intensified security arrangements on Sunday.

Early in the morning, a large number of police and paramilitary forces arrived in various parts of old Srinagar. The government forces laid siege by installing barbed wires at various entry and exits points of areas like Rainawari, Nowhatta, Maharaj Ganj, Khanyar, Safa Kadal, and Maisuma.

Like it has been since Tuesday, commercial centre Lal Chowk was deserted with all shops and business establishments closed and no vendors on the roads.

On Saturday, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole had said that restrictions imposed in Kashmir as a precautionary measure will continue till March 31.

Schools, colleges, coaching centers and universities across Kashmir valley were already closed by the government last week while public transport and train services are both suspended indefinitely.

Strict restrictions were imposed in central Kashmir’s Budgam district where roads were kept out of bounds for both public and private transport. On various roads connecting major villages, police and other security agencies had installed barricades and laid concertina wires. As per eyewitnesses, government forces did not allow people to move anywhere in Magam, Budgam, Beerwah, Khan Sahab, Chrar-e-Sharief, Chadoora, Khag and many other areas in Budgam district.

In south Kashmir, similar restrictions were enforced by a large number of police and paramilitary forces that were deployed on main roads and where they had put up barricades.

In north Kashmir, reports said that a large number of Central Reserve Police Force men and police was deployed in the districts of Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara. All the shops and other business establishment remain closed in Sopore, Pattan, Sheeri, Boniyar, Uri, Chandanwari, Rafiabad, Langate, Handwara, Kupwara, Kralpora, Lolab, Baramulla, Hajin and Bandipora where public and private transport was completely off the roads throughout the day.

