Grenade lobbed at forces in Pulwama

Pulwama: Suspected militants on Sunday evening lobbed a grenade towards government forces in main Chowk in Kakapora area of Pulwama.

An official told KNO that no casualty was reported as the grenade did not explode.

He added that a bomb disposal squad has been called to dispose of the grenade and added that search operation was launched in the area to nab the attackers.

