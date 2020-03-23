Grenade lobbed at forces in Pulwama

By on No Comment

Grenade lobbed at forces in Pulwama

Pulwama: Suspected militants on Sunday evening lobbed a grenade towards government forces in main Chowk in Kakapora area of Pulwama.
An official told KNO that no casualty was reported as the grenade did not explode.
He added that a bomb disposal squad has been called to dispose of the grenade and added that search operation was launched in the area to nab the attackers.

Grenade lobbed at forces in Pulwama added by on
View all posts by KR Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.