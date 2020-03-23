Govt orders lockdown in J&K till March 31

Srinagar: The government has ordered shutdown of all establishments and services except essential commodities and services in Jammu & Kashmir till March 31.

In this context, the government has directed deputy commissioners of all districts to issues orders under Section 144 CrPC to ban the assembly of people, underling that it is necessary to enforce social distancing—preventing and minimizing close contact between people.

“Deputy Commissioners/District Magistrates shall issue orders under Section 144 CrPC and also under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to shut down all establishments except these providing essential commodities in their districts from Sunday 22 March (08 00 PM) till Tuesday the 31 March 2020 (06 00 PM),” reads the order by Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam.

While Department of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs has already issued a list of essential commodities and services, the Chief Secretary ordered that all goods vehicles, including those carrying essential items, shall be allowed to ply during the shutdown period with proper permits and passes issued by the distinct administrations.

“The District Administration will also make appropriate arrangements for persons engaged in providing essential services to travel without hindrance to their place of work,” the order said.

He said Deputy Commissioners shall also restrict all assemblies at public places to not more than 3 persons.

“Deputy Commissioners shall ensure strict implementation of these instructions with immediate effect,” the order said, adding, “Divisional Commissioners will monitor compliance.”

Earlier, Secretary Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Simrandeep Singh issued an order declaring 16 services as Essential services and commodities within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Essential Services include Supply of Groceries (wholesalers and retailers), Supply of Fresh fruits and vegetables (mandies and retailers), Dispensing of Petrol/ Diesel at Pumps, Milk shops and dairies and related products, Supply of Cattle feed and fodder, Medicines and other pharmaceuticals (retailers, wholesalers and manufacturing), Banks and ATMs, Supply of LPG (domestic and commercial), Health services ( including movement of staff thereof), Manufacturing of health and medical equipment, Telecom operators and their designated agencies, Newspapers, Post offices, Loading and unloading of Wheat and Rice at FCI and State Food depots, Transportation of essential commodities through National and State Highways (Petrol, Diesel, Kerosene, Milk, Vegetables, Fruits, groceries, FCI supplies etc.) and Provision of Electricity, Water Supply and Municipal and Sanitary Services (including movement of staff thereof).

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print