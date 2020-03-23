Govt considering doorstep ration distribution

SRINAGAR: Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, on Sunday said that the government is considering to distribute ration at the doorstep of people’s houses amid the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an official statement, the Advisor directed all Deputy Commissioners to work out a plan for doorstep distribution of ration and other essential commodities so that long queues and large gatherings at ration depots are avoided.

All the DCs have been directed to send their plan within three days to the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, the official handout said.

The Advisor also directed DCs to increase the number of quarantine rooms with requisite facilities in their respective districts and ensure the availability of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

The meeting was informed that daily surveillance of Respiratory Tract Infection cases in ten districts is going on, Rapid Response Teams (RRT) are in place in every district, samples are being collected and data analysed, and cluster cases are being investigated.

The meeting was informed about the stocks of masks, Personal Protective Equipment, VTMs and other equipment besides functioning of 24×7 district control rooms. The overall situation is under control and institutions are ready to combat any exigency, officials informed at the meeting.

The Advisor asked DCs to classify their respective districts into zones and address their issues on priority basis. He also asked to impart training to police and employees of district administration on how to tackle a COVID-19 infected or suspected person.

The Advisor said that all DCs should involve Panchs, Sarpanchs, Urban Local Bodies employees and Tehsildars in the process of identifying the people who have recently arrived from outside the valley and have not been screened.

People were also asked to inform the administration in case they know any foreign traveller who has recently arrived from abroad in their neighbourhood, family, or friend and social circle. People can inform control rooms immediately and their identity and contact number will be kept secret.

The Advisor reiterated that all departments should work in convergence for creating awareness in community about the disease and the precautions to be taken.

He directed the officials to put in their best efforts to prevent the spread of the virus and asked them to intensify efforts to find anyone who might have come in contact with the suspected cases. He said that proper guidelines need to be followed while dealing with the evolving corona virus situation.

On the occasion, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar directed district SSPs that if any person wasn’t abiding the rules or indulging in rumour mongering—the said person should be immediately arrested under relevant sections of law.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary informed that the district administration has identified 3,800 rooms in 64 hotels with three-star and other requisite facilities.

Information department

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print