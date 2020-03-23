Case against 2 Awantipora residents for concealing travel history

Srinagar: Police has filed a case against two persons in Awantipora area after they concealed their travel history in order to evade necessary quarantine process.

Police said that the case (FIR No. 35/2020) has been registered under section 188,270 and 271 IPC at Police Station Awantipora.

“The said booked persons are students and have recently returned to village Charsoo and village Goripora of Awantipora with a travel history of Pakistan and Bangladesh,” it said.

They have been sent to EDI Pampore to undergo necessary quarantine and further action will be initiated after their quarantine period is over, it added.

Police has appealed public to cooperate with adminstration and police in this unprecedented situation and proactivey disclose their travel history.

