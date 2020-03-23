Action to follow against authorities for issuing movement passes: DC Srinagar

Srinagar: District Magistrate Dr Shahid Choudhary on Monday said that some organisations are issuing movement passes for exemptions amid corona lockdown in violation of orders.

“Such authorities or persons shall be booked under 188 IPC. Be careful and responsible,” he tweeted.

He reiterated that nobody except for emergency and essential services should be allowed to move without movement passes. He listed healthcare, Power, Water, F&ES, media, Food, Officers on duty under DDMA orders are to allowed move without a movement pass.

“Inclusion of Groceries/Fruit/Veg mistaken by many as license to roam on streets….Other agencies to give list of minimal staff for Passes,” he said in a series of tweets.

