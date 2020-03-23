7 flights cancelled at Jammu airport

Jammu: Seven flights were cancelled at the Jammu airport on Sunday in view of the ‘Janta Curfew’, an Airports Authority of India official said.

These included four GoAir flights and one each of IndiGo, Vistara and SpiceJet, the official said.

“A total of 21 flights were scheduled to operate from the Jammu airport today (Sunday). While seven flights got cancelled, the rest of the flights operated between 8.30 am and 3.15 pm,” the AAI official said.

While GoAir had announced last week that it would voluntarily suspend all flights on March 22 when the country will observe the ‘Janta Curfew’, IndiGo had said it would operate only 60 per cent of its domestic flights.

Vistara had said it would operate a reduced number of flights. Five of the cancelled flights were scheduled to operate along Delhi-Jammu-Delhi sector and one each on Mumbai-Jammu-Srinagar and Srinagar-Jammu-Srinagar sectors, the official said.

—PTI

