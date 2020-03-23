2727 persons under home quarantine

JAMMU: The government on Sunday informed that 3938 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance and, so far, only four cases have tested positive in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel coronavirus (COVID-19) 2727 persons have been kept under home quarantine while as 59 are in hospital quarantine.

Persons who are under home surveillance stand at 690 while as 462 persons have completed their 28-day surveillance period.

The Bulletin further said that 240 samples have been sent for testing of which 229 tested as negative and only four cases have tested positive so far, while as seven reports are awaited till March 22, 2020.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 toll free national helpline number 1075 has been activated for support, guidance, and response to health related queries on novel coronavirus disease. The government of Jammu and Kashmir has also set up helpline numbers in this regard: 0191-2549676 (UT level Cell for J&K), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 and 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division).

According to the government advisory, in view of increased incidence of Novel Coronavirus cases across the world and some parts of the country, large number of students and travellers are returning to their homes. “Hence, travellers and parents of such students are requested to advice their wards to give correct travel history in self-declaration formats that are being provided to them at designated Help Desk Counters when they arrive in by Air / Rail or Road to safeguard their own health, their families and public in large,” the Advisory reads.

The government has appealed those travellers who have arrived from Covid-19 affected countries/ areas and have not declared their travel history so far, to report to local health authorities / Covid-19 helpline No.s and undergo self-imposed home quarantine for a period of 14 days from the date of their arrival. The government appealed the public in general to bring such cases in notice of the authorities, so that necessary measures in the interest of public health can be taken by the Government.

The government has also urged public to implement Social Distancing measures as it is the Key to stop and prevent the spread of Covid-19 from those who are infected to those who are not infected. The intervention includes remaining out of crowded settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible.

Further, the government has appealed people to not panic and take care of health and protect others.

“Public in general is therefore advised to avoid un-necessary travel & use of public transport; avoid crowded places and large gatherings, do not spit in public. People must take basic precautions for personal hygiene; frequent hand washing with soap & water; and observing coughing & sneezing etiquettes,” the Government advisory added.

The advisory also calls upon the general public to strictly follow the advisories issued by the Government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government in this regard through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media. Furthermore, people are advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

Information department

