Waqf suspends prayers at shrines, mosques

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board on Saturday announced suspension of regular prayers in shrines and mosques affiliated to it as a preventive measure to contain spread of COVID-19.

An order issued by the Chief Executive of J&K Waqf Board said that Holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) on the occasion of Shab-e-Mehra’j on Monday won’t be displayed at Hazratbal shrine.

“In view of the outbreak of Corona Virus (COVID-19), declared as “Pandemic” by the World Health Organization and as preventive measure to contain the spread of the virus in Kashmir Valley and subsequent the imposition of restrictions under Section 144 CrPC by the District Administration concerned, it is hereby ordered to suspend regular prayers in shrines/mosques affiliated with the Waqf Board and displaying of Holy Relic (PBUH) on the occasion of Mehraj-ul-Alam (SAW) celebrations”, it said.

The board urged the District Magistrates of Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, Budgam, Srinagar, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Baramulla and Kupwara to provide necessary police assistance to controllers and administrators of the shrines and mosques affiliated with the Board to strictly implement the provisions of Section 144 CrpC.