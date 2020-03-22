Observe Janata curfew today: Div Com appeals people

SRINAGAR: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole on Saturday appealed people across Kashmir to observe Janata Curfew on March 22 in letter and spirit, by remaining confined to their homes, and make the program a great success.

While addressing a press conference, he said that people should remain in their homes from 5 am to 9pm except for medical emergencies and at 5 pm, appreciate those medical professionals, who are working round the clock to curb the spread the Coronavirus across the country, by clapping for them while sitting at home.

The main aim of Janta Curfew is to aware people regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, the Div Com said. “There is no medicine for Coronavirus disease across the world but, we can break the infection-chain, if any, through social distancing,” he said.

Pole said that section 144 under CrPC has been imposed across valley with the purpose to contain the spread of the deadly infection. Besides, restrictions have been imposed on public transport and railway services.

To ensure every traveller coming from outside, the Div Com said that screening desks have been established at Airport, zigmorh Kulgam, Lower Munda Qazigund and PHC Dooru-Verinag and the suspected persons are being sent for quarantine for which sufficient number of hotels and institutes have been earmarked.

He said that scores of people hide foreign travel history and to investigate it, Divisional Administration of Kashmir approached Immigration Bureaus of all international airports to get each and every detail.

The Div Com said that as per National Disaster Act, District Magistrate has full powers to arrest such people who are hiding their travel history.

He appealed such people not to hide foreign travel history and asked them to come forward, take appropriate measures in consultation with the healthcare experts.

The Div Com said, “Our preparedness on ground is robust. Sufficient equipments, testing facilities, VTM, protection gears and adequate sample collection facilities are available at five places including GMC Srinagar, SKIMS and District Hospitals of Baramullah, Anantnag and Pulwama.”

While replying to a question regarding the lady who became first case of COVID 19 in Srinagar, the Div Com said, “Lady is now stable, their 17 contact persons are in Isolation ward and government had already sensitized 300 meters diameter area of her residence.”

On the occasion, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that people should cooperate with the government by adhering to its advisories to tackle the spread of the infectious disease.

He appealed the people to remain in their homes on Sunday, March 22 and observe Janata Curfew. Kumar has also appealed to Masjid Committees to convince people to stay inside their homes which will ultimately help in breaking the chain of Coronaviras, if any.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Additional Commissioner Kashmir, Bilal Ahmad Bhat, Director Health Services, Dr Sameer Koul, Joint Director Information, Kashmir, Harris Ahmad Handoo, Assistant Commissioner (Central) Aziz Ahmad Rather and other concerned officers were present during the press conference.