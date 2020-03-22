No let-up in corona lockdown

Srinagar: Strict restrictions continued for the third straight day in Kashmir to prevent spread of Covid 19 in the region. The drastic measures have followed a single positive case reported on March 18. Since then, the government has imposed lockdown and shut markets to contain transmission of the virus.

In the Valley, shops, traffic and educational institutions remained closed with government forces at several places preventing public movement. In Srinagar, roads were deserted and markets closed as people stayed indoors.

Police made announcements on loudspeakers about Section 144 banning assembly of 4 or more persons in the face of the corona outbreak. However, government employees and essential services including media persons were allowed to reach their destinations.

Restrictions were also put in place in south Kashmir’s Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag and Kulgam districts. Northern Kashmir’s Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts, and central Kashmir’s Budgam and Ganderbal districts had similar restrictions imposed in them.

The authorities have already banned all types of public transport including bus, minibus, maxi cab and auto passenger services in district Srinagar till further orders.

Government authorities said that the restrictions will continue on Sunday as well.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole on Saturday said that restrictions imposed in Kashmir as precautionary measures will continue till March 31.

“We are in phase three of the deadly coronavirus. Therefore, it is necessary to continue with the restrictions in Kashmir so that precious lives can be saved,” he said.

Pole said that at this juncture, everybody has to remain cautious and follow the government advisories to prevent the virus from spreading.

Pole further appealed to people to observe the ‘Janata Curfew’ requested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday from 7am to 9pm.