Gazetted holidays cancelled

Srinagar: In view of the emerging situation because of the threat from the coronavirus epidemic and the need for strengthening of response apparatus to contain its spread the District Magistrate Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary under powers vested in him under the disaster management act 2005 has ordered cancellation of all gazetted holidays in the district.

The order issued under sections 33 and 34 of the act directs that officials of essential services departments and those involved in measures for containment of spread of coronavirus infection will not avail any gazetted or restricted holidays including Sundays and will not avail any leaves.

It also directs private persons and organisations requisitioned for providing services or assisting the authorities or officials engaged in measures for creation of facilities etc. as per directions under the disaster management act to ensure strict adherence to all instructions without fail.

It also directs that all government officers and officials who might be on leave shall report to duty as and when required or asked.

It said that non-compliance with instructions under the order or creating of obstructions in implementation of measures for dealing with the emerging situation will attract strict action as warranted under section 51 of the disaster management act.

It states that strict penalties will be levied in cases where officers as authorised for the purpose are obstructed in discharge of their duties or not cooperated or complied with. It notes that such acts are punishable with imprisonment and fine adding the former can extend up to 24 months.