Follow advisories: Govt to people

JAMMU: The government on Saturday said that 3611 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance and, so far, only four cases have tested positive in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel coronavirus (COVID-19) 2557 persons have been kept under home quarantine while as 50 are in hospital quarantine.

Persons who are under home surveillance stand at 584 while as 420 persons have completed their 28-day surveillance period.

It said that 213 samples have been sent for testing of which 205 tested as negative and only four cases have tested positive so far, while as four reports are awaited till March 21, 2020.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 toll-free national helpline number 1075 has been activated for support, guidance, and response to health related queries on novel coronavirus disease. The government of Jammu and Kashmir has also set up helpline numbers in this regard: 0191-2549676 (UT level Cell for J&K), 0191-2520982 (Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 and 0194-2430581 (Kashmir Division).

The government has directed that Home quarantine is mandatory for anybody having travel history to Novel Coronavirus affected countries/ areas in order to contain the spread of the disease. All the travellers who have arrived from Covid-19 affected countries/ areas and have not declared their travel history so far have been appealed to necessarily report to local health authorities/ Covid helpline and undergo self-imposed home quarantine for a period of 14 days from the date of their arrival.

People at large has been urged to extend full co-operation to the call of Janta Curfew given by the Prime Minister tomorrow from 7am to 9pm.

The government has also urged the general public to maintain social distancing as it is the key to stop and prevent the spread of Covid-19 from those who are infected.

“The intervention includes remaining out of crowded settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible,” the Government advisory said.

Further, the government has appealed people to not panic and take care of health and protect others.

“Public, in general, is advised to avoid unnecessary travel and use of public transport. Avoid unnecessary travel and use of public transport; avoid crowded places and large gatherings, do not spit in public. People must take basic precautions for personal hygiene; frequent hand washing with soap and observing coughing and sneezing etiquettes,” the Government advisory added.

The advisory also calls upon the general public to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the Government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media. The advisory urges people to rely only on the information released by the government in this regard through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media. Furthermore, people are advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.