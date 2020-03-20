Section 144 in entire north Kashmir

Baramulla: Soon after the first positive case of novel coronavirus was reported in Kashmir, the district administrations of the trio of districts in north Kashmir — Bandipora, Kupwara and Baramulla — announced the imposition of Section 144 in all three districts.

In their official orders the district magistrates of Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora appealed to the general public to cooperate with the administration so that the deadly coronavirus could be curbed. The district magistrates of Kupwara and Bandipora also banned all passenger vehicles till further orders while district magistrate Baramulla banned all public functions across the district.

The magistrates of the three districts have already banned all coaching centres, gym centres, and other public places where people regularly visit.