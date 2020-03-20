Restrictions imposed to contain spread of virus

In efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus infection the administration has imposed restrictions in Srinagar district.

The decision to impose restrictions on public movement has been taken in the wake of a resident – with travel history – testing positive for coronavirus in the district.

District Magistrate Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary issuing orders therefor under Section 144 of CrPC said restrictions are a preventive measure aimed at containing spread of the infection in the district.

The restrictions order states that public movement including pedestrian and transport and operation of business and other kinds of establishments will be restricted across the district till further notice.

Dr Shahid said the restrictions order is an extension of the order issued earlier under the disaster management act 2005 adding that all instructions issued under both orders must be implemented in letter and strict. He said violations would constitute a criminal offence and attract strict penal action.

He said the administration would do its best to minimise hassles that might result from restrictions having had to be imposed and urged all residents to cooperate with the administration in this collective fight. He assured that there would be no issues as far as provision of essential supplies is concerned.

Meanwhile the district administration has urged all residents who might have come in contact with the COVID-19 positive case in Srinagar to report to their nearest health facilities or contact its control room at 01942457552 or 01942457543 or 9419028251 or 9419028242 or 9419014723 — urging that the appeal must not be ignored.