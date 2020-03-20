Restore 4G internet in Kashmir, Farooq writes to Modi

SRINAGAR: Calls are growing from all sections of society for restoration of 4G internet in Kashmir, the only place in the world amid coronavirus spread that has restricted internet speed.

Politicians, businessmen, school principals alike have been appealing to the Government of India to restore 4G internet which was suspended last year in August when special status of Jammu and Kashmir was abrogated.

Three-time chief minister Farooq Abdullah joined the chorus and wrote to Narender Modi to “ease the suffering of the people” by restoring 4G internet.

“As you are aware, the first case of Coronavirus has been detected in Kashmir yesterday, which has resulted in authorities locking down large parts of the Valley. Businesses and students already hit hard by the shut down after 5th of August, 2019, are again suffering because of these restrictions,” reads the letter sent by Farooq to Modi.

“The people are being advised to work/study from home, but this is impossible with 2G internet speed and limited fixed line internet penetration. I would, therefore, request you to restore 4G internet services in Jammu & Kashmir at the earliest to ease the suffering of the people,” Farooq has written.

The Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday said that the ban on high-speed internet in this time of crisis is not feasible.

“Schools have been closed in many countries but students there get to educate themselves via online classes, but Kashmir is the only place where the government ensures that there is a ban on offline as well as online education,” a statement issued by the association reads.

It said that about 1.5 million students remain confined inside their homes after educational institutions have been shut. Alternate arrangements for classes through online mode remain inaccessible because of the low-speed internet, the association said.