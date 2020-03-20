Modi calls for Janta Curfew, urges people to stay indoors

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made a fervent appeal to all Indians to stay indoors as much as possible to avoid getting infected by coronavirus, saying the world has never seen a danger as grave as this.

He called for ‘Janta curfew’ on March 22 from 7 am-9 pm, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of house.

“Even World War I and II did not affect as many countries as coronavirus has done,” Modi said in a national broadcast.

Asking people to sacrifice “some weeks of yours, some time of yours”, Modi said given that coronavirus has no cure yet, the only way to stay safe is to stay indoors.

“I request all people in country to get out of house only when it is extremely necessary, try and do all work from home,” he said.

“Some countries are there that have taken needed decisions and have kept their people isolated,” Modi said adding anyone who thinks that COVID-19 could not affect India were wrong. “Two things are needed in this situation,” Modi said adding that these were “determination and patience.”

To curb the spread of coronavirus, “130 crore Indians have to become determined. They have say they fulfil our duty fully, obey the directions of the state and central government. They have to say we will take steps to prevent getting infected and will protect others from getting infected.”

“If we are healthy the world is healthy,” Modi said adding social distancing was key given that there was no vaccine as yet to stop the disease.

“I appeal that in the coming few weeks only those who really have to, step out (of their homes). As much as possible, work and do business from home,” he said. He urged those between 60-65 years and older to not leave their homes.

He announced setting up of a ‘Covid-19 Economic Response Task Force’ to decide on relief package for sectors hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

The task force, to be headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will look at measures to limit economic hardship caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, he said in his address to the nation.

Sectors ranging from tourism to aviation to certain segments have been battered as countries closed borders, restricted air travel and industries went into emergency lockdowns.

“In view of the economic challenges posed by coronavirus pandemic, the government has decided to set up a Covid-19 Economic Response Task Force under Finance Minister,” Modi said.

This task force, he said, will decide on steps to be taken to overcome economic hardships.

He also appealed to the trading community as well as the affluent to look after the interest of their employees and not penalise them for being unable to attend work due to travel and other restrictions.

While the aviation industry has been hit hard by suspension of flights on certain sectors and travels bans, hotels and tourism sector has suffered due to cancellations.

The lock-down in China, where the coronavirus inflection originated, has led to supply issues with pharmaceutical as well as electronics industry.

This has led to temporary layoffs in some sectors.

Industry has been seeking relief in terms of lowering of taxes and easing norms to help elevate hardships.