KU suspends all activities, MPhil, PhD viva postponed

Srinagar: After suspending class work and postgraduate examinations, the Kashmir University (KU) on Thursday suspended all administrative and academic activities across its different campuses till March 28.

The order came a day after Kashmir reported its first coronavirus positive case – a lady from old city’s Khanyar area, who had returned from Umrah on March 16.

An order issued by Registrar KU Prof Nisar Ahmad Mir said that the varsity employees associated with essential services including Electricity, Water Works, Sanitation and Hygiene, Landscape Maintenance, Health Centre and Proctoral/ Watch and Ward Wing shall continue to report to their respective duties.

Besides, employees associated with the Accounts/ Finance Wing including Office of Dean Research have also been asked to report to duties in view of the closure of the current financial year.

The varsity has also postponed all interviews, examinations and MPhil and PhD Viva Voce exams scheduled till March 31 and new dates shall be notified separately.

However, MPhil and PhD exams, which are unavoidable, shall be held via Skype. However, no experts will be invited to the university till March 31 in view of the coronavirus scare.

The KU has also asked its employees to remain accessible through their mobile phones to report to their duties as and when called for.