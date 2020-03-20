Day of panic, restrictions in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: People in Srinagar went into panic buying mode on Thursday, swarming shops and medical. Rush was seen outside ATMs and petrol pumps across the city.

In commercial hub Lal Chowk, shops were closed and public transport off the roads as the government forces laid razor wires across roads to impose a lockdown. Restrictions were imposed also at all the entry points of the city. Barricades, concertina wires and massive deployment of forces was seen in many places.

Restrictions were witnessed in Batmaloo, Habba Kadal, Zaina Kadal, Rambagh, Karan Nagar and other parts of the city. In many towns of rural areas, people were also kept at bay by the restrictions.

District Magistrate Pulwama ordered restrictions on public movement under Section 144 in the district with immediate effect.

Strict restrictions across Srinagar will be imposed on Friday. “No public movement or activity will be allowed anywhere in the district. Only government officials with valid IDs will be allowed to move,” ordered District magistrate Srinagar. Concerned agencies have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of restrictions across the district.