J&K Majlis-e-Ulema issues advisory

Srinagar: Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema Jammu & Kashmir, a conglomerate of religious bodies on Wednesday issued an advisory for containing spread of the virus.
The amalgam in a statement called upon the Ulema, Khateebs and management of masajids to strictly follow the following guidelines and educate people about them. Here are the guidelines.
Refrain from organising events which require large gathering
Deliver brief Arabic sermon during Friday congregations and seek Almighty’s refuge from the coronavirus outbreak
People must offer Sunnah and Nawafil prayers at home, and leave the masjid shortly after Fardh (obligatory) prayers. They must continue with Tilaawat (reading of Qur’an) and Dhikr-o-Adhkaar (remembrance of Allah) at home
Every individual must turn to Allah (SWT) and keep seeking forgiveness of sins
The elderly and sick people are requested to stay home and pray there instead of coming to Masjid’s
While greeting other people handshake and hugs should be avoided.
Wash hands before entering and leaving the masajids
Limit felicitation and condolence meetings by shortening the duration period
Follow the advice of health experts in letter and spirit
The traders, shopkeepers and medical store owners must refrain from hoarding soaps and sanitisers
Affluent people are requested to donate sanitisers to masajids, khanqaahs, shrines and imambaras
The concerned departments (municipal corporations) must ensure that all the religious sites and the places where religious congregations are held; are sanitised on regular basis.