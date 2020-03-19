J&K Majlis-e-Ulema issues advisory

Srinagar: Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema Jammu & Kashmir, a conglomerate of religious bodies on Wednesday issued an advisory for containing spread of the virus.

The amalgam in a statement called upon the Ulema, Khateebs and management of masajids to strictly follow the following guidelines and educate people about them. Here are the guidelines.

Refrain from organising events which require large gathering

Deliver brief Arabic sermon during Friday congregations and seek Almighty’s refuge from the coronavirus outbreak

People must offer Sunnah and Nawafil prayers at home, and leave the masjid shortly after Fardh (obligatory) prayers. They must continue with Tilaawat (reading of Qur’an) and Dhikr-o-Adhkaar (remembrance of Allah) at home

Every individual must turn to Allah (SWT) and keep seeking forgiveness of sins

The elderly and sick people are requested to stay home and pray there instead of coming to Masjid’s

While greeting other people handshake and hugs should be avoided.

Wash hands before entering and leaving the masajids

Limit felicitation and condolence meetings by shortening the duration period

Follow the advice of health experts in letter and spirit

The traders, shopkeepers and medical store owners must refrain from hoarding soaps and sanitisers

Affluent people are requested to donate sanitisers to masajids, khanqaahs, shrines and imambaras

The concerned departments (municipal corporations) must ensure that all the religious sites and the places where religious congregations are held; are sanitised on regular basis.