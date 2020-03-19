Inter-State bus services, Vaishno Devi yatra suspended till March 31

JAMMU: The government on Wednesday decided to suspend the yatra to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine besides suspending inter-state buses coming to and going from J&K till March 31, in view of the prevailing situation emerging due to COVID-19.

This was stated by Principal Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring, Rohit Kansal, who is also the goverment spokesperson, at a press conference here today. Financial Commissioner Health & Medical Education, Atal Dulloo, and Director Information & PR, Syed Sehrish Asgar were also present during the occasion.

Giving a detailed break up about the corona virus suspected cases in UT of J&K, Rohit Kansal informed that 2802 persons have been enlisted for observation among which 2128 have been kept in home quarantine, 28 in hospital quarantine, and 346 are under home surveillance.

Kansal added that 300 persons have completed their 28 day surveillance period. 145 samples of suspected cases have been sent for testing so far out of which 118 have been reported negative, 3 are positive while as report of 24 is still awaited.

Rohit Kansal also appealed to all religious leaders to suspend all kinds of religious gatherings till March 31.

Appealing to foreign visitors not to visit J&K, Kansal said that all the foreign tourists or visitors arriving in J&K will be quarantined besides 100% quarantine will also be enforced on all the travellers coming from Union Territory of Ladakh. Kansal added that the government has also decided to operationalise 100% checking of passengers at Banihal Railway station while as all inter-state buses coming to or going from J&K have been suspended till March 31.