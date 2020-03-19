Corruption ended in J&K post abrogation of Article 370: Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said corruption has ended and things have become more transparent in Jammu and Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year.

Replying to the debate on budgetary proposals and demand for grants for the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in the Lok Sabha, she said many positive developments have taken place post abrogation of Article 370, including a rise in exports.

She also attacked the Congress for doing nothing for the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits.

—PTI