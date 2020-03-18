More coronavirus suspects reach Srinagar hospitals

Srinagar: Health authorities on Tuesday said that three new suspected cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in Kashmir while 21 others are still under hospital-based quarantine awaiting complete recovery even though their test reports came negative.

Medical Superintendent of SKIMS Soura, Dr Farooq A Jan told Kashmir Reader that they received a new suspected case today while three persons admitted yesterday (on Monday) were found clear of the virus.

“The fresh suspected person of coronavirus who came today is under examination. He has a travel history to Saudi Arabia. We are expecting his test results tomorrow,” Dr Jan said.

According to the MS, 17 persons are admitted to a separate quarantine ward of SKIMS who have tested negative but are recovering.

“The samples of three more came negative today, so we have shifted them to quarantine ward. One person was also discharged today after his coronavirus-like symptoms disappeared,” Dr Jan said.

The Chest Diseases Hospital also admitted two fresh suspects of COVID 19 on Tuesday while three more persons were tested negative today by the virology lab of GMC Srinagar.

Nodal Officer for GMC Srinagar, Dr Salim said at least four patients are admitted in the hospital quarantine facility.

“They will be discharged once they recover from flu-like symptoms,” he said.

Dr Khan said the hospital admitted two more suspects today.

“They are under surveillance. Their test results will come tomorrow,” he said.

Meanwhile, Director NHM Bhupinder Kumar, who is the coordinator for COVID 19 in J&K, told Kashmir Reader that no fresh positive case was reported in the region today.

“Only three positive cases have been reported in J&K so far,” he said.