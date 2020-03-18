Jammu admin urges religious organisations to follow precautions

JAMMU: Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma on Tuesday appealed religious organisations and transporters to follow advisories regarding precautions issued by Ministry of Health and by Jammu and Kashmir Government to combat spread of novel coronavirus.

He said this while chairing a meeting of representatives of religious organisations, transporter unions, and senior civil and police functionaries today.

The meeting took various decisions regarding prevention and control of COVID-19. The Div Com asked the transport unions to stop interstate bus services as precautionary measure, disinfect public transport vehicles regularly, carry minimum passengers in the vehicles, and provide safety kit to drivers and conductors, including masks and sanitisers.

The meeting was attended by IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh; Deputy Commissioner Jammu Sushma Chauhan; Commissioner JMC Avny Lawasa; SSP Jammu Shridhar Patel, and other officers concerned.

Religious organisations were asked to avoid mass gatherings in temples, churches, gurudwaras and mosques. The Div Com advised them to use sodium hypochlorite spray in the religious places and make people aware through announcements about the preventive measures to be taken to avert coronavirus infection.

The participants assured to extend their full support to the administration by following all the advisories/ orders issued by the administration in this regard.

The Div Com also appealed to religious leaders to motivate the public to avoid gatherings. He informed that orders have already been issued by administration to reduce or cancel all avoidable gatherings as precautionary measures to combat the spread of the virus.

The Div Com also informed that the administration would spread mass awareness in rural areas through publicity vans, which move from village to village and make the people aware about preventive measures to be taken to avert coronavirus infection.