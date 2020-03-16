Srinagar hospitals restrict entry of MRs

Srinagar: Authorities at major tertiary-care hospitals of Kashmir have imposed visitation restrictions medical students and representative of pharmaceutical companies as a cautionary measure in response to the risk of COVID 19.

Officials told Kashmir Reader that they have issued strict advisories for people, students and medical representatives (MRs) to stay away from the hospitals till the threat of novel coronavirus subsides.

“As a precautionary measure to prevent escalation of coronavirus infection, we have barred all non-medical visits to our hospitals,” said Principal of Government Medical (GMC) Srinagar, Dr Samia Rashid.

“We have strictly asked the medical representatives to avoid visits to the hospitals,” she said.

GMC Srinagar has also cancelled the postings of MBBS students following the risk of coronavirus infection, Dr Rashid said.

“If we want to save ourselves from COVID 19, we have to act now and act strictly,” she said.

At least seven hospitals associated with the GMC will be affected by the orders of the principal.

Similar orders were issued by Director SKIMS restricting the entry of common people and medical representatives into the hospital.

“We have barred all unnecessary visitors who come to the hospital for non-medical purposes. It’s for their well-being and of those admitted in our hospital,” said Dr Farooq A Jan, Medical Superintendent of SKIMS Soura.

“We are asking people to find out alternate means to communicate with their doctors and loved ones in the hospital. It is a little hard but it will help us control coronavirus infection,” he said.

Dr Jan also appealed to people who are unwell and come to the hospital for reasons other than consultation and treatment purposes to refrain from doing so.

“Such measures are important for everyone. The hospital is cancelling or postponing events and classes and looking for other solutions,” he said

As per the SKIMS administration, fifteen patients are currently admitted in the quarantine facility of the hospital and all of them have been tested negative for the deadly virus.

“There is no coronavirus suspect patient admitted in the isolation ward. The latest test reports of two suspects who were admitted in the isolation ward were also found negative,” said the Medical Superintendent.

The principal of GMC Srinagar said that two suspected persons admitted at Chest Diseases Hospital have been tested negative also.

“Alhumdulillah! There is no fresh case of coronavirus suspects in our hospital,” Dr Rashid said.