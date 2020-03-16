Highway functional, traffic from Srinagar to Jammu today

SRINAGAR: One-way vehicular movement on the Srinagar-Jammu highway was resumed on Sunday after remaining closed for the last three days.

Superintendent of Traffic Rural Kashmir, Manzoor Ahmad Mir, told Kashmir Reader that one-way traffic was allowed to move from Jammu to Srinagar on Sunday.

“Even though two fresh landslides occurred on the highway at Sunday morning and afternoon at Kalamorh and Digdol, they were cleared and traffic movement was restored on immediate basis,” Mir said.

He said that movement of both LMVs and HMVs from Srinagar towards Jammu will be allowed to ply on the highway on Monday and no traffic will be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar.

The Mughal Road, which connects Kashmir valley with Rajouri and Poonch districts in Jammu region, is still closed due to snow accumulation.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre in Srinagar said that the weather will remain mainly dry for the next 6 days across Kashmir valley.

Deputy Director of the Met centre at Rambagh, Mukhter Ahmad, told Kashmir Reader that the weather will remain dry up to 21st March, though some days can be cloudy.

An official from the Met office informed that the lowest night temperature in the valley was recorded in Gulmarg at minus 5.8 degrees Celsius, followed by that of Pahalgam at minus 2.4 degrees Celsius.

Srinagar’s maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 17.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 1.6 degrees.