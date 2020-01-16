Top Hizb militant killed in Doda gunfight

Jammu: A top Hizbul Mujahideen militant was killed by security forces while one of his accomplices escaped during an encounter in Jammu Doda district on Wednesday, officials said.

The encounter between the ultras and personnel of the army and police took place in the district’s Gondana belt, Public Relations Officer, Defence, Jammu, Lt Col Devender Anand, said.

Security forces had received information about the presence of militants in the area, the officials said.

In the gun battle, Hizbul Mujahideen’s Haroon Wani, an A++ category militant, was killed. He belonged to the Gattah belt of the district, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range, Sujit Kumar, said.

He said another militant has fled towards higher snow-bound areas and operations are on to track him.

Kumar said an AK-47 rifle, three magazines, 73 rounds, a Chinese grenade and a radio set have been recovered.

—PTI