Snow damages residential houses in Kupwara

Baramulla: Snow caused massive damages to residential houses in upper reaches of the Valley.

As many as 44 houses collapsed in Kupwara district due to heavy spell of snow in the region. Kashmir experienced snow from January 12 and has thrown life out of gear. Many remote areas are still inaccessible due to heavy accumulation of snow.

According to details, 12 houses were damaged in in Gollahan village of Uri while 18 were damaged in Boniyar Tehsil. Similarly eight houses were damaged in Zamborpatan and four in Kandi and two in Kreeri, respectively.

In Baramulla’s Rafiabad, 20 houses were partially partially damaged due to snow while over 20 houses were also damaged in Tangmarg. Likewise, 30 houses were partially damaged in Kupwara.

A day ago, eleven persons were killed in snow avalanches across the Valley.