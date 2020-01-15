The Etymology of Fear

MEER ABASS

The most distressful, heinous and bizarre word, unknown to many of us in real sense is fear. It is nothing but an illusion that is not even within us but we always prioritize it above all. We all have been entangled in this chronic disease of fear since long and it has been arduous to escape out of it now. We have always taken fear as in our favor, sometimes, we fear because we think that where there is fear there is success but it’s actually the contradiction as it is in real, devastating our lives from inside out.

Different fears in different situations at different times, we are taking with ourselves but the only one which has been in most of the people today is, “fear of future”. Future, is itself a myth; no one knows how about the next minute of one’s life is going to be. Fear is nothing but our own- made philosophy; different minds have different fears. There is no any word, fear, to be comprehended. It is actually the result of our deeds and thinking. People fear about loss, failure, divorce and many other things and the only reason to such fears is we all are living in future and for future. No one of us is trying to live in present.

Either we live in past or we live in the future and that is the real cause of all of our problems and difficult times. We fear for those things that we do not have and how pitiful that is!

Eventually, we all are used to live with fear that has snatched even little happiness and has made people more like a statue that cannot even move. Fear makes our mind perceive and conceive things in accordance with its own and we live a life of our mind not the life with our mind and intellectuality. And the results are too frightening to be borne by an individual.

Life is too short to be unhappy because of the fear of future; fear is exacerbating the problems and creating such problems that ruins lives. To live in present will make a person out of chaos and so many undeniable problems that are most of the times; the outcome of such fears that compel us to leave the present and to jump in past or the future.

