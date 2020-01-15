Police sets up SIT to probe case

Srinagar: Police on Tuesday said that a special investigating team (SIT) has been established to interrogate the arrested Dysp and arrested Hizbul Mujahiden militants.

In a series of tweets, police said that SIT has been set up to investigate the arrested police officer’s criminal conduct in the instant case and his involvement in any such criminal acts in the past.

“We have done it in the past in many cases and now in this particular case where it has caught its own officer on its own input and action and would continue to abide by our code of conduct and the law of the land which is same for everyone,” the tweet said.

It said police is known for its professionalism and doesn’t spare anyone including its own cadres if found involved in any unlawful act or unbecoming conduct.

It also clarified that Singh was not awarded any Gallantry or Meritorious Medal by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Instead he was awarded gallantry medal during on Independence Day in 2018 for his participation in countering a fidayeen attack by militants at District Police Lines Pulwama on in August 2017.