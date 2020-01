Jammu: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of precious lives due to snow avalanches at various parts of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In his message, the Lt Governor has prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families in their hour of grief.

Murmu directed the administration to provide best medical treatment to the injured persons and wished speedy recovery to them.