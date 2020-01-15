Div com asks officials to remain alert

SRINAGAR: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review functioning of essential services across Kashmir in the aftermath of snow.

An official said that 154 snow clearance machines of Mechanical Engineering Department (MED) and 450 machines with dedicated men of R&B, PMGSY, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Border Roads Organization (BRO) and RAMKY agencies have been already put on job.

Urban Local Bodies (ULB) have deputed 1645 men with 150 machines (Tractors, Tippers & Hoppers) on the roads for snow clearance work. By today evening, Cent percent roads are expected to be cleared by the agency in towns which comes under its jurisdiction, it said.

SMC had deployed 3000 men with 16 JCBs for snow clearance work in district Srinagar cleared all lanes and bye lanes of snow, the official added.

To solve inundation problem, SMC has deployed 80 permanent and 42 mobile de-watering pumps at water logged areas across Srinagar, while Fire & Emergency services has also deployed tenders and pumps for de-watering.

For snow clearance, total 770 machines are on job besides 4645 men of SMC and ULB for manual snow clearance work in their jurisdiction lanes, by lanes and roads.

Chief Engineer MED informed that new snow clearance machines are also on way from Banihal, which will be deployed for snow clearance in far flung areas of the Valley, the official said.

It was given out that snow had been cleared from all major & interior roads and inner lanes & by lanes. Roads of Gulmarg and Pahalgam tourist areas have also been cleared of snow and are open for visitors.

To connect far flung and cut off areas, the divisional commissioner directed concerned Chief Engineers to deploy additional snow clearance machines at the locations immediately.

Khan directed Deputy Commissioners to deploy Tehsidars and Naib Tehsildars for monitoring snow clearance operation on hourly basis and who will submit report to the concerned DCs.

The meeting was informed that 90 percent electricity is restored in the Valley while restoration work is on in other areas, besides repair work on some damaged Water Supply Schemes is also afoot.

It was given out that for quick redressal of grievances 24×7 Winter Joint Control Rooms are functioning at all DC offices. People have been evacuated from avalanche prone areas and have been sheltered in SDRF relief centers, it said.

It was informed that 4500 distress calls were received at Emergency Response Support System at PCR, Srinagar and immediate action had been taken to save the life and property.

“Concerned officers of essential services departments were asked to monitor the functioning of 24×7 winter joint control rooms and send daily report to the Div Com office,” it said.

The meeting was informed that all hospitals are functioning normally across the Valley with adequate arrangements of heating, sufficient stock of medicines, doctors, para medical staff, ambulances and other medical services.

All districts have adequate stock of essential commodities.

To curb black marketing, hoarding, profiteering, the Divisional Commissioner directed DCs to launch intense market checking drive across the Valley and initiate strict action against violators under law.

The Divisional Commissioner asked officers to remain alert to meet any weather exigency.