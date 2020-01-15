Air traffic restored partially, highway closed for third day

SRINAGAR: Jammu-Srinagar highway on Tuesday remained shut for the third consecutive day due to snowfall, while air traffic was resumed which was affected due to low visibility.

Superintendent of Traffic Police (Rural) Muzaffar Shah told Kashmir Reader that snowfall at Qazigund stretch has halted the traffic. The road will remain closed until the snowfall stops, he added.

About 4000 vehicles which are on way to Jammu remain stranded. Passengers have been advised to confirm the road status before travelling on the highway.

An official at the Srinagar Airport said that air traffic was resumed after remaining shut for two day. There was a delay, but fight operations to and from Srinagar resumed in the afternoon, the official added.

The weather conditions, meanwhile, are likely going to improve till January 21 except for January 17 and 18, a weather official said.

Deputy Director Metrological Department Mukhtar Ahmad told Kashmir Reader that there was no major snowfall received on Tuesday, while weather conditions would most likely remain the same till January 21.

Valley received heavy fresh snowfall on Sunday which intensified on Monday as well. The highest snowfall was received in north Kashmir where Gurez received the snowfall touching seven feet, Mukhtar said.

“Lolab recorded the second highest at Lolab at 5 feet, while about 4 feet at Baramulla. The south Kashmir received the lowest except for Qazigund where one feet snow recorded.

“There will be better temperate conditions in coming days,” he added.