11 killed in snow avalanches in Valley

Baramulla/Srinagar: Eleven people were killed in separate snow avalanches across Kashmir on Tuesday while snow caused major damage and destruction in upper reaches of the Valley.

Among the deceased include five civilians and six soldiers in separate incidents in north and central Kashmir districts.

Kashmir received heaviest snow of the season from January 12 suspending air traffic as well as vehicular traffic on highways.

A snow avalanche hit a village in Gund Kullan area in Gagangeer in Ganderal resulting in death of five people. The slain were identified as Dawood Koshi, Mohammad Sadiq, Showket Ahmad, Ishtiyaq Ahmad Thikri and Mohammad Akber.

In north Kashmir’s Kupwara, a snow avalanche struck an army post in which five soldiers were trapped. During the rescue operation launched for missing soldiers, bodies of four soldiers were recovered, an official said.

He said that another missing soldier was recovered in an injured condition and was being treated at medical facility.

Superintendent of Police Kupwara AS Dinkar confirmed that the avalanche in Machil village in the morning and buried five soldiers.

In another incident, a snow avalanche hit the post of BSF in Nowgam village on Monday evening. Seven soldiers were buried under the snow for which searches were carried out. During rescue operation, a body of a soldier was retrieved while six others were rescued alive.

The deceased soldier was identified as constable Ganga Bara of the 77th battalion of BSF.

Another snow avalanche struck army post in Tangdhar on Tuesday evening resulting in death of a trooper. During the rescue operation, body of an army soldier was recovered while three were rescued alive, SHO Tangdhar Waseem Ahmad said.

Snow also caused major damages to property in upper reaches of the Valley. A double storey house of Ashiq Hussain Sheikh of Rajpora Kandi Baramulla collapsed due to heavy snowfall on Monday night. However family members including his four daughters escaped minutes before the collapse.

On Monday, two girls among six civilians were rescued in Dodaran Village of Boniyar when they came under a snow avalanche. A boy was also rescued in Limbar village along with two other after they were injured while clearing snow.

Two houses also were damaged in Limber in Uri, a shop in Pasaran, a house in Bhudan and two in Branidoab were also damaged in Rafiabad in north Kashmir.

Most of the villages in Uri Boniyar, Rafiabad, Tangmarg in Baramulla district remain disconnected from Tehsil headquarters with locals demanding restoration of connectivity.

The situation is also same in Kupwara where most of the roads are still unclear from snow. Electricity too was yet to be restored in several areas in Kupwara.