Top police official arrested along with militants: IGP

SRINAGAR: A senior police officer, a lawyer and a wanted militant were captured in a joint operation of the government forces, Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

Kumar, in a presser on Sunday, said that the trio was held at Wanpoh Kulgam in a car on Saturday morning on a specific input received by police. “The operation is still on,” he added.

The officer, according IGP, has been identified as Davinder Singh, who was posted as deputy superintendent of police at sensitive Srinagar international airport. The militant, he added has been identified as Naveed Babu, who

was wanted in many cases ranging from murder to arson and kidnapping.

“It was a major breakthrough,” said Kumar. “A police officer of the rank of Superintendent of police posted at Shopian received inputs about the presence of militants in a car. They were held along with arms and ammunition.

They are being examined,” he said.

Kumar said the police officer who was found to be with militants has been facilitating militants, taking them to Jammu in a car as per the initial investigation. A joint investigation carried by Police, army, CRPF is on, and

more details will emerge in coming days.

“The officer will be treated at par with militants. He was found to be involved in a heinous crime. He is on remand and the case will precede as per the revelation,” he added.

Police has also raided the residences of the police officer. Kumar said any details about it won’t be shared at this time because it will hamper the future operations.

Davinder Singh is a decorated police officer with presidential medal.

“Soon after their detention, many operations were conducted which includes busting of an underground hide out in Shopian that was created several meters underneath the surface. However, those who were using it had escaped

the spot,” Kumar said.

“We are investigating it and further details will be shared in coming days,” he added.

Also a captured militant Naved, a former cop, had decamped with four rifles in 2017 and was involved in killings, militant recruitment, Kumar added. A case with multiple charges has been registered in the case.

Kumar did not elaborate about the militant-police nexus and did not divulge details of the lawyer apprehended during the operation.

He added that the questioning has led us to do chain of operations shared additional information will hamper them.