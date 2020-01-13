Technical course in horticulture has no prospects for job recruitment

SHOPIAN: While the government says that it is keen on promoting of horticulture sector across Jammu and Kashmir, its has “disregarded” the pass outs from lone Industrial Training Institute at Shopian where this subject is introduced to generate technicians who well versed with horticulture practices.

The government according to those who have completed this at the ITI told Kashmir Reader that it is sheer injustice that the recruitment rules have never been updated to give weightage to the students who have completed this course during employment as Horticulture Technicians.

Scores of such pass outs in South Kashmir’s Shopian have been left jobless and clueless by the government as this trade is being ignored during selection process of Horticulture Technician jobs.

An aspirant told Kashmir Reader that he was shortlisted for the interview once but at the time of interview his ITI course was not given any weightage.

“They at the end told me that this course has no weightage under the recruitment policy which has been framed much earlier and has not been amended for more than 13 years now ,” he said adding that many others met the same fate and were dropped.

Superintendent ITI Shopian Sahil Ahmad told Kashmir Reader that the laws for recruitment of the said post were framed before 2007 and the course in ITIs across different parts of India including Kashmir’s Shopian ITI also started in 2007.

“The government should have revised the recruitments law earlier and given due weightage to this trade also,” he said adding that we several times wrote to them to revise the laws but till date no such step was taken.

The faculty at the Institute said that the syllabus of ITI horticulture trade is much superior than that of ‘basic horticulture training’ (BHT) course being taught at SK University of Agriculture Sciences Kashmir that too for the same one year period.

Mubashir Ahmad another aspirant told Kashmir Reader that if the government has no plans to consider this course for job recruitment then why they are making students study the same course in ITIs.

” For recruitment of plumbers , electricians, mechanics and other technical support human resource the government gives due weightage to ITI courses, but recruitment of horticulture technicians it has complexly ignore the course,” he said lamenting the fact that recruitment rules have not been amended so far.

Director horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat couldn’t be reached for comments when contacted over phone.