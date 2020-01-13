MoS Defence, LG discuss security situation

JAMMU: GoI Minister of State for Defence Shripad Yesso Naik met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu here on Sunday and discussed a wide range of issues related to the prevailing security situation in the Union territory, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.

Naik, who also holds the portfolio of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH), discussed with Murmu about various reforms and initiatives of the government for promotion of medicinal plants and development of education and research in AYUSH to provide more benefit to people, the spokesperson said.

He added that Naik and Murmu also talked about the developmental aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and various other issues relating to public welfare.

Earlier, soon after his arrival in Jammu on Saturday, the minister attended the one-day national seminar organised by the Regional Ayurveda Research Institute for Urinary Disorders (RARIUD) on Ayurveda and integrative medicines and its contemporary relevance as well as a brain-storming session on AYUSH and the scope and challenges of integrative medicines.

He said the Centre is taking all steps to boost the Ayurveda system of medicines in the Union territory, which has a lot of potential for growing medicinal plants.

“An integrated research will be done on Ayurveda in a scientific way to provide more benefits to people,” Naik said, adding that a research institute was sanctioned by the AYUSH ministry for the Bhaderwah area of Doda district.

—PTI