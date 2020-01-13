Kashmir recieves fresh snow; Flight operations disrupted

SRINAGAR: Fresh snowfall in Kashmir threw life out of gear in the valley on Sunday and disrupted flight operations at the airport here, officials said.

Most parts of the valley received moderate to heavy snowfall on Sunday which continued during the day.

According to a MET official, while the plains received light to moderate snowfall, the higher reaches of the valley and Jammu and Ladakh regions experienced heavy snowfall.

Srinagar city recorded two cms of snow till 8:30 AM, while Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district recorded nine cms, he said.

Gulmarg ski-resort in Baramulla district of north Kashmir recorded eight cm of fresh snow, while Kupwara, also in the north, received 25 cms, the official added.

There are reports of heavy snowfall in most parts in the higher reaches of the valley, Jammu region and some parts of Ladakh Union territory, he said.

The MET Office has forecast widespread snowfall across the valley till Monday.

The snowfall affected flight operations at Srinagar airport as no flight was able to land till about noon.

Private airlines Indigo cancelled all flights to and fro Srinagar for the day, the official said.

He, however, said if there was improvement in the weather, the air traffic would most likely resume. —PTI