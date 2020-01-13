Highway traffic disrupted after boulder hits vehicle at Ramban

BANIHAL/JAMMU: Three persons were injured when a boulder rolling down a hillock in Ramban district hit a load carrier on the Jammu-Srinagar highway which saw frequent disruptions in traffic movement due to ‘shooting stones’

for the third day on Sunday, officials said.

Three occupants of the vehicle, including the driver, were injured in the incident. They were shifted to hospital and their condition was stated to be stable, a police official said.

Shortly after the incident, a landslide struck the area but the highway was cleared of debris promptly, a traffic department official said, adding all the stranded vehicles from both sides were cleared despite frequent

disruptions due to rolling down of stones from the hillocks during the day.

However, no vehicles were allowed either from Srinagar or Jammu on Sunday morning to allow clearance of the stranded vehicles on the highway.

—PTI